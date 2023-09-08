PM Modi “looks forward” to bilateral meetings with Biden, Bangladesh PM, Mauritius PM

New Delhi [India], September 8 : As the global leaders have begun to arrive in India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he looks forward to the three bilateral meetings scheduled at his residence.

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden.

“This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence,” posted PM Modi on X.

The Prime Minister also said that these meetings will provide an opportunity to review India’s relations with these countries.

“I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden. The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation,” the post further read.

Mauritius PM Jugnauth arrived in India on Thursday while Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived on Friday afternoon.

The Mauritius PM, in an exclusive interview with ANI, hailed India’s G20 Presidency and said that there couldn’t have been a better them for the summit than ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’, which translates to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He also thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting Mauritius as a Guest Country at the G20 Summit and affirmed contributing at the summit.

Jugnauth said, “I must thank the government of India, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a Guest Country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured and privileged to be participating. We have contributed throughout the year and we are going to contribute to this Summit. This is being held at a very critical juncture because we have been facing the COVID-19 pandemic. We were at a situation when the whole world was at its knees. On top of that, it is being compounded now with this conflict in Ukraine. We also see the effects of climate change”.

US President Biden is expected to arrive in India on Friday evening.

Meanwhile on PM Modi and Biden’s bilateral meet, US NSA Jake Sullivan has said that meaningful progress on a number of issues including GE Jet engine issues, MQ9 Reapers, 5G, 6G, civil nuclear areas will show the breadth of relationship.

"Tomorrow the president will be meeting with Prime Minister Modi and it will be an opportunity to follow up on prime minister Mod's visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on a number of issues including the GE jet engine issue the MQ9 reapers on 5G, 6G on a collaboration on critical and emerging Technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area as well," he said.

Sullivan also said, "We will mark all of that progress when the two of them meet tomorrow which shows the breadth of the relationship between our countries. Of course, President Biden will also speak on critical fundamental values that the United States stands for as he does in all of his engagements and then he'll look forward to seeing a number of other leaders on the margins of the G20 over the weekend."

Sullivan’s remarks came on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s departure for New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India.

