PM Modi meets American scholar Thurman, lauds his passion for research in Buddhism

New York [US], June 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar, author and Padma Shri awardee, in New York.

PM Modi and Prof Thurman exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as a guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. They also discussed India's Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for preservation of Buddhist heritage.

"The interaction with @BobThurman was outstanding. I admire his passion towards research and scholarship on aspects relating to Buddhism. I highlighted India's Buddhist heritage and how Buddhism can help overcome many challenges our world faces," PM Modi said in a tweet .

Thurman visited India and participated in the Global Buddhist Summit 2023, a mega conference attended by scholars, leaders of the Sangha, and practitioners of the Dharma from around the world.

Interacting withduring his visit to India in April, Thurman supported India's candidature for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. He said that the five UN Security Council members could not resolve conflicts diplomatically and India has the potential to bring peace to the world.

Terming India as the land of Gautam Buddha, Tirthankara Mahavira and Mahatma Gandhi, Thurman had said that India is promoting peace through Buddhism.

