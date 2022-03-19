PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi

Ahead of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Kishida arrived here in the national capital on his two-day visit to India beginning today. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

Japanese Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Modi.

This is Kishida's first such visit in his role as Prime Minister and the Summit would be the first meeting between the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor