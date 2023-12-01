PM Modi meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference Of Parties-28 in Dubai.

The PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the population affected by the war with Hamas.

"PM @narendramodi met President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. PM expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 07 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

"PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasized on India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy," Bagchi added.

PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the terror attack on Israel.

India has said it sees the attack by Hamas on Israel as "a terrorist attack" and that it has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine that lives side by side at peace with Israel.

India has also said there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law and the need to fight terrorism.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday also met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The PM said: "In the midst of COP-28 proceedings, caught up with President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka. It's always wonderful to connect and discuss various issues."

PM Modi's discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres covered India's progress in achieving climate goals; priorities and concerns of Global South related to climate action, climate finance, technology and reforms of multilateral institutions.

"A warm interaction between PM @narendramodi and @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai," Bagchi said.

"Discussions covered #G20India; India's progress in achieving climate goals; priorities and concerns of Global South related to climate action, climate finance, technology and reforms of multilateral institutions. UNSG affirmed to work with to take forward #G20India's achievements at the UN Summit of the Future 2024," he added.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi said India is among the few countries which is on course to meet Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028.

"India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of High-level segment of COP28 being hosted by UAE.

He said India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world.

"Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.

Bagchi said PM Modi delivered a special address at the opening of a high-level segment of COP28 WCAS in Dubai. The PM highlighted 's ambitious climate commitments and achievements in meeting climate goals.

"Fostering global action to address climate change! PM @narendramodi delivered a special address at the opening of a high-level segment of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai. PM highlighted 's ambitious climate commitments and achievements in meeting climate goals. PM invited global leaders to join Green Credits Initiative. He also proposed to host COP33 in 2028," Bagchi wrote.

The PM reached Dubai on Thursday to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference Of Parties-28.

COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action.

