PM Modi meets Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

Earlier, Tinubu also expressed his eagerness to welcome Prime Minister Modi on his historic first visit to Nigeria.

Sharing a post on X, the Nigerian President wrote, "I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007. Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi @narendramodi."

During the meeting, PM Modi and President Tinubu will seek to strengthen Nigeria's and India's ties further during their bilateral discussions. Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors, the Presidency of Nigeria said in a statement.

Notably, PM Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Wike presented PM Modi with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the PM by the people of Nigeria.

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21. He issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.

"At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement said.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

India is emerging as a development partner of Nigeria on two fronts - by offering developmental assistance through concessional loans and by offering capacity-building training programmes.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor