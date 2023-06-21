PM Modi meets people outside hotel in New York

New York [US], June 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met people outside a hotel in New York.

The people were chanting "Modi Modi" as the Prime Minister waved at them. Some of them were holding the tricolour.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Washington, DC gathered outside Hotel Intercontinental Willard to welcome PM Modi.

Women were seen dancing to drum beats while donning traditional outfits. Visuals show people gathered outside the hotel during the rainy weather with umbrellas in their hands.

PM Modi, on Wednesday, led a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

People from more than 180 countries were seen performing asanas on their Yoga mats. Apart from PM Modi, India's permanent envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the 77th United Nations General President Csaba Korosi were among the dignitaries attending the event.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi laid floral tributes at the recently installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the lawns of the UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Modi is presently on his maiden state visit to the US. PM Modi will now travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

