PM Modi, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi discuss bilateral cooperation

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

“Met President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. We discussed ways to diversify India-Mozambique cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of the people of our nations,” PM Modi wrote on 'X' on Thursday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday discussed various aspects of strengthening bilateral ties such as defence, security and infrastructure development during the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Taking to its social media 'X', the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with President @Macky_Sall of Senegal in Johannesburg. The leaders deliberated on various aspects of strengthening bilateral ties such as defence and security, and infrastructure development.

PM Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg.

Following the bilateral meeting with Senegal, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyunsi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa on Thursday.

In the meeting, PM Modi and Mozambique president shook hands and had a brief conversation in the presence of envoys from both countries.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

In the bilateral meeting between Iran and India, PM Modi felicitated Iran on joining the BRICS family. President Raisi thanked PM Modi for India’s support in achieving this outcome. President Raisi also congratulated the PM on the success of the Chandrayaan mission.

Meanwhile, the Summit announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS in January 2024.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

The opening day of the summit in Johannesburg saw the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue which PM Modi addressed but Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the event, sending his commerce minister Wang Wentao to represent him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor