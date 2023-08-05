PM Modi, Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal reviews various aspects of bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today and reviewed several aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation during the talks.

Moreover, the two leaders also followed up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachand's recent visit to India from May 31 to June 3, in order to advance the bilateral partnership and strengthen the two countries deep bonds of friendship, the Prime Minister's Office said in an official release.

Nepal is a close and friendly neighbour and is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal on Friday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to undertake the developmental projects, which will be built under the grant assistance of India.

Among the four projects, three will be in the education sector and one project in Water Supply and Sanitation, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 170 million, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu read.

"These four projects, namely:- construction of School Building of Shree Galainath Secondary School, Shailashikhar Municipality; School Building of Shree Himalaya Secondary School, Byas Rural Municipality in Darchula District; School Building of Diding Primary School, Chichila Rural Municipality in Sankhuwasabha District and construction of Shreepur Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur District of Nepal shall be implemented through local authorities of Shailashikhar Municipality; Byas Rural Municipality; Chichila Rural Municipality and Triyuga Municipality, respectively," the statement said.

The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities and water supply & sanitation facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

As per the statement, since 2003, India has taken up 546 HICDPs in Nepal in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and the creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal. Of these, 483 projects have been completed and the remaining 63 projects are under implementation. The total cost of all the projects is around NPR. 1220 Cr (INR. 762 Cr.). These projects are mostly implemented through local authorities of the Nepali Government.

The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities and water supply & sanitation facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor