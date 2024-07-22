PM Modi, Obama, Biden, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show, Elon Musk shares video

Washington DC [US], July 22 : Tech billionaire CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted a AI generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others donning futuristic clothes.

"It's time for an AI fashion show," Musk, the CEO of X, SpaceX and Tesla said in the post on X that included the video.

The video shows PM Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US President Joe Biden, former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among others walking the runway in a virtual fashion show.

PM Modi is featured walking the runway with swag, donning chic sunshades, and white shoes and wearing a vibrant patchwork ensemble of modern motifs.

Obama Russian President Putin is seen in a Louis Vuitton suit, with Biden appearing in a wheelchair.

Musk also makes an appearance dressed as a superhero in a future Tesla and X outfit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen donning a sweatshirt and a striking gold necklace.

Former US President Obama was featured wearing a number of ensembles some gladiator-inspired and a basketball one among others.

Other prominent celebrities who were featured in the AI fashion show include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is seen wearing a dress, and Apple CEO Tim Cook with an iPad.

The video also includes Chinese President Xi Jinping donning a purse.

Meanwhile, Musk also engaged in a to-and-fro on the X platform with Indian- origin Vinod Khosla, a prominent donor to the Democratic Party.

Soon after US President Joe Biden announced that he is dropping out from seeking reelection in the November election, Khosla called for an "open convention" for the Democrats to decide on "a more moderate" candidate.

The co-founder of Sun Microsystems took to X to tweet, "Time to have an open convention and get a more moderate candidate who can easily beat @realDonaldTrump. @GovWhitmer and @GovernorShapiro would be a great thing for America not held hostage between MAGA extremists and DEI extremism. Unique opportunity for a better moderate path. Every socially liberal, climate and fiscal voter should want it to balance our approach."

To this Musk responded, "Come on, Vinod. Trump/Vance LFG!!."

Further, Khosla then wrote, "Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want a President who will set back the climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor