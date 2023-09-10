PM Modi, President Erdogan discuss ways to strengthen India-Turkey trade relations, infrastructure connections

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and discussed ways to strengthen trade relations, infrastructure connections.

“We talked with the President @RTErdogan about ways to strengthen trade relations and infrastructure connections between India and Turkey,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President on Sunday said India is Turkey's greatest trade partner in South Asia and the two countries have great potential in the field of economy.

"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we have great potential to enjoy primarily in the field of economy and many others..." the Turkish President said at a press conference on Sunday.

The Turkish President then thanked India for “a gracious and very successful term of the presidency”.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hospitality shown to him, his wife and the entire Turkish delegation.

“I would like to thank PM Modi for the gracious hospitality that was shown to me, my spouse and my entire Turkish delegation,” he said.

He further said: “This year, our theme was one world, one family and one future. And within the first session of the summit, we talked about the environmental challenges that our planet currently encounters. Climate change, the loss of biological diversity and especially there is the dimension of extensive pollution is a trio of challenges which we can feel even more profoundly now..."

The Turkish President further said that any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail.

“Its success is a very little possibility. We believe that any step that may escalate the tensions in the Black Sea should be avoided... In order to support global food security and food supply security, we are going to bring together the Food Supply Security Study Group, both Russia, and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations, and with our stakeholders coming from the international community, we are going to have continuous talks..." he said.

Erdogan on Friday arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by his wife, the first lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan.

He was received by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty to see how faster progress can be achieved on these,” PM Modi said.

"I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session. I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of the G20 Summit," he added.

Before declaring that the summit had ended, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I congratulate the Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said.

