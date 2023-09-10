PM Modi, South Korean President review progress on trade and investment

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, and EV battery technology.

PM Modi and South Korean President met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

According to the statement, released by the Ministry of External Affairs. both leaders noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence production, semiconductors and EV battery technology.

As per the statement, Yoon congratulated the Prime Minister on India’s G20 Presidency and also on the success of the Chandrayaan mission.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global issues," the statement read.

In a post shared on social media X, PM Modi said that the meeting was "extensive."

"The deliberations with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol were extensive. Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Notably, India and South Korea celebrated the 50 anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On Friday, Yoon arrived in India along with his wife and attended the three sessions of the G20 Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. On the second day of the Summit, the South Korean President visited the Rajghat memorial with other world leaders.

Earlier, on Saturday, a picture of India and South Korean friendship was seen in New Delhi as an ambient advertising campaign titled '50 Years of friendship and Trust to the Shining Future of Korea and India' caught everyone's attention.

In anticipation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's participation in the India G20 Summit beginning on September 9 and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and India, the Office of the Overseas Public Relations Secretary organized an ambient advertising campaign titled "50 Years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India', according to a statement issued by Korean Embassy.

This promotion campaign, emphasizing the longstanding friendship and trust between the two nations, was installed in two locations in New Delhi on Wednesday last during the presidential visit.

The campaign features the commemorative slogan for the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations: "50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India" It carries a message of moving toward a bright future based on the 50 years of friendship and trust between both countries Ambient advertising leverages the characteristics of specific locations or environments for advertising.

The campaign utilized the architectural and environmental features of the South Korean Embassy in India's main entrance and exterior walls, as well as the exterior walls and rooftop of the Korean Cultural Center India.

After completing its presidency, India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on Sunday.

“India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency. @LulaOficial,” wrote PM Modi on X. "I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded.

