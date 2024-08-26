PM Modi takes stock of bilateral relations with Australian counterpart

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese and took stock of the bilateral relations between both countries.

PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese also discussed about their cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

Earlier on July 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and spoke about intensifying the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar said that he and Wong also discussed deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, he said, "A great start this morning meeting Australian FM Penny Wong in Tokyo. Spoke about further steps to intensify our bilateral ties including in security, trade and education. Also discussed deepening our practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to continuing this at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting shortly."

Wong said on July 29 that Australia is launching a new Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre, to help undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific.

The centre will ensure that Indo-Pacific networks are resilient and all countries can benefit from reliable connectivity and the growth of the digital economy, a statement from the Australian Foreign Minister's office said. The statement added that the work is integral to the prosperity and security of the region.

"We rely on a vast network of undersea cables, which carry over 95 per cent of international data traffic from emails to e-commerce, accessing news, social media and streaming content," the statement said.

Wong said in the statement that Australia will invest more than USD 18 million over the next four years in the Centre, which will draw on the region's extensive undersea telecommunications cables expertise and experience.

