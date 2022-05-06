PM Modi thanks Madagascar President for recognising India's leadership in disaster resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina for recognising India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The Prime Minister said the challenges faced by the Island States due to climate change are a key focus of India's efforts under the CDRI initiative, launched by PM Modi himself in 2019.

"Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina. The challenges faced by Island States due to climate change are a key focus of our efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure," PM Modi tweeted.

President Rajoelina on Wednesday praised India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people's lives," he said in a tweet.

Lauding PM Modi for India's leadership in climate and disaster resilience, Rajoelina said it is crucial to invest in the resilience of infrastructure systems.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 4th International CDRI, Rajoelina had said that his country has recently joined the CDRI and is honoured to be part of this global partnership.

Madagascar's Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato visited India between April 25-27 and held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During an interview, the Foreign Minister of Madagascar had said that Madagascar's President may visit India in June this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

