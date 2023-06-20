PM Modi thanks people for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to US

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to the US.

He stated that the diverse support underlines the depth of ties between India and the US.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship."

PM Modi's statement comes after US Congress leaders extended a warm welcome to him for his upcoming visit. US lawmakers have been sharing videos to express their excitement over the upcoming visit of PM Modi.

Lieutenant Governor of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz said that she hopes his visit will pave the way for a stronger and closer partnership between the two nations, as well as, between India and the state of Connecticut.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India, Washington, DC posted her video and appreciated her message. In the video, Susan Bysiewicz welcomed PM Modi on behalf of the people of Connecticut on his state visit to the United States.

"The Indian diaspora has made many contributions to our state. I hope your visit is successful and I am confident that will pave the way for an even stronger and closer partnership between India and the United States and between India and the state of Connecticut," she said in the video. She also spoke about the Indian relationship with Connecticut and said that India-US shared values of diversity nurture the bond between the two countries

Mike Collins, a member of the House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District, also extended PM Modi a hearty welcome to the US in his short video address."We have a very special guest coming in to speak to both chambers on June 22 and that's Prime Minister Modi from India," the Congressman from Georgia said in the video message.

He also highlighted the "great relations" that India and US share not just economically but also the combined efforts the two countries are putting in to counter China, which he called a "big enemy."

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra lauded PM Modi's vision for India's technological advancement on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Embassy of India in the US, the top Indian-American CEO has said that he is looking forward to the state visit of PM Modi and added that he would like to extend a warm welcome to him."We see much promise in India as part of our global footprint. Indians have made their mark in every field, be it in the private sector, academia or government enriching the cultural fabric of countries worldwide," he said.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from June 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. The PM will then travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor