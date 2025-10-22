PM Modi thanks Trump for Diwali wishes, calls for 'united' fight against terror

New Delhi, Oct 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for the Diwali greetings and expressed hope to stand united against all forms of terrorism.

While speaking to reporters during his Diwali Party at the White House, Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and the two sides are "working on some great deals between our countries".

"I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that," he said.

PM Modi also took to X and said, "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms."

Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he termed Prime Minister Modi "a great person" and said he loves "the people of India".

The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, the new US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it "a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness" and extended his "warmest wishes to the people of India".

He previously asserted that he had resolved the dispute between India and Pakistan in May. India refuted this claim, stating that the ceasefire agreement was reached only after the Pakistani Army requested the Indian side to halt the offensive.

However, Trump reiterated this during the Diwali celebration.

"We did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," he said.

