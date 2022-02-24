PM Modi to hold meeting on Ukraine crisis today, to speak Putin tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold meeting today evening to discuss the Ukraine crisis after Russia declared war on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior officials are expected to attend the meeting.Earlier, Ukraine envoy to India Igor Polikha had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention amid the Russian invasion. Narendra Modi will also speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight.

Urging PM Modi to take steps to solve the crisis, Igor Polikha said, "India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation. "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha said."I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian Government," he said.

