PM Modi, UK counterpart Starmer endorse India-UK Vision 2035

London [UK], July 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday endorsed the new "India-UK Vision 2035" which will steer the bilateral ties for the next 10 years with a focused and time-bound programme of action in key pillars such as economy and growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action and education.

Addressing a press conference here on PM Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, signed on Thursday, will increase trade and investment and economic cooperation between the two countries by lowering tariffs in key sectors.

"In order to infuse higher ambition and renewed momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UK and India, both leaders today adopted the India-UK Vision 2035 document which will steer the relationship for the next 10 years with a focused and time bound program of action and initiatives in key pillars of bilateral action between the two countries such as economy and growth, technology and innovation, defense and security, climate action and clean energy, education and people to people ties," Misri said.

He said both leaders welcomed the adoption of the Defence Industrial Roadmap, which will open up enormous opportunities for joint collaboration for the defence industries of both sides.

The Foreign Secretary said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bureau of Investigation of India and the UK National Crime Agency.

Both leaders also expressed great happiness at the increasing collaboration in new and emerging technologies between the two countries.

"The highlight from this visit was the signing that PM Modi and PM Keir Starmer oversaw of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds. This landmark agreement will increase trade and investment and economic cooperation between the two countries by lowering tariffs in key sectors. It will also strengthen innovation and technology collaboration," Misri said.

He said the two sides have also agreed to negotiate a Double Contribution Convention (DCC), which will enter into force along with the FTA.

PM Modi landed in the UK yesterday and received a traditional and warm welcome by the representatives of the Indian community in the UK.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister was hosted by PM Keir Starmer at the Chequers Estate.

Misri said the two leaders held restricted and delegation-level talks, during which they had the opportunity to review the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship.

The India-UK Vision 2035 document stated that it will be anchored in sustained high-level political engagement. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to regular meetings between the two Prime Ministers to provide strategic direction and oversight.

Implementation of India-UK Vision 2035 will be reviewed annually by the External Affairs Minister of India and the Foreign Secretary of the UK.

The focused Ministerial mechanisms will address cross-sectoral issues including technology, trade, investment and financial sector cooperation. These engagements will ensure that the partnership remains dynamic, responsive, and aligned with shared strategic interests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor