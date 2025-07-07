PM Modi welcomes Indonesia as full BRICS member

Brasilia, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto into the BRICS grouping as a full member during the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (Indian time) said this while underscoring India's growing diplomatic stature and its pivotal role in shaping multilateral platforms.

Addressing a special media briefing on the Prime Minister's participation, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, Dammu Ravi, said, "The Prime Minister thanked President Lula for his warm hospitality and welcomed the Indonesian President for joining BRICS as a full member."

Additionally, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto took to X and posted, "With the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,' I, together with the leaders of member countries, exchanged views on various global challenges currently faced, while formulating joint strategies to enhance the role and solidarity of Southern countries moving forward."

"Indonesia is committed to continuously advocating for fair and inclusive global cooperation, as well as promoting national interests in the fields of economy, finance, education, and technology. This commitment aligns with the main pillars of BRICS discussions, which emphasise strengthening the multilateral system to achieve sustainable global prosperity," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the summit, Ravi added that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva placed immense value on Prime Minister Modi's presence at the event.

"The Prime Minister's visit elevated the entire summit. It reflects the value President Lula placed on India's role and the fact that India will take over the chair next year. PM Modi's participation assumes greater significance and importance, given that background," he said.

India is a founding member of BRICS, and Prime Minister Modi's presence was seen as particularly impactful as the country is set to assume the chairmanship of the bloc in 2026.

Held under the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance', the summit took place amid a time of major global transformations.

Ravi noted, "This two-day summit assumes significant importance in the context of fast-changing global developments."

This year's BRICS Summit saw an expanded format, reflecting the grouping's growing relevance in international affairs.

Ravi pointed out that the scale of participation was notable, with 11 permanent members, nine partner countries, eight invitee nations and seven heads of international organisations attending.

