PM Modi's Bhutan Visit Postponed Due to Bad Weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday evening.

India and Bhutan are working on new dates for Modi's two-day state visit, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday.​​​Prime Minister Modi was set to go on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Thursday, March 21. The Government of India had earlier said that the visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu with emphasis on Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the ministry said in a statement.PM Modi was also scheduled to inaugurate Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital during his state visit to Bhutan, reported ANI. Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital is built with the support of the Indian government.