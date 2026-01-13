PM Modi's visit to war-torn Ukraine was brave: Ukraine's Ambassador to India says

New Delhi [India] January 13 : Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said that he expected to have a joint commission meeting with the governments of both the countries.

Polishchuk, while talking to ANI, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to visit India soon.

"I expected that the agreement which we got when the honorable Prime Minister had been in Kyiv in my capital, he actually met my president Zelenskyy and they agreed that president Zelenskyy will come to India. So I'm looking for that and it will be the great opportunity not only to have the high official visit like the prime minister did it. He was by the way the first prime minister who came in the independent Ukraine since we got the independence in 1991," he said.

He added that it was brave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine during wartime.

"We need to take into account that he did it very bravely because it's the war time in Ukraine and he was actually one of the only leaders who decided to come in from the South to come to Ukraine. So we expect that we will have a joint commission meeting. It's an intergovernmental committee. And we will have the opportunity to discuss in a more precise all of the business opportunities, not only tourist, but the pharmacy, industry, port development, a lot of those what you actually have here in Gujarat," he said.

Polishchuk further said that he appreciated the beauty of Gujarat.

"I actually come here to see as a part of the program which organized by government of the Gujarat and we are very much appreciate what you actually did it for us to show in the beauty of Gujarat and to give them the opportunity to have this the biggest economic forum in the South Asia where we can discuss the all of the bilateral cooperation issue what we have because it's a great opportunity for everybody," he said.

"Dwarka is very famous with the temple of Lord Krishna. We really enjoyed the visit to the temple. We pray for the peace in Ukraine because it's very important for us to live in a peaceful country," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor