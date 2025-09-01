PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Seen Interacting at SCO Summit 2025 in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin, China, as world leaders arrive for the SCO Heads of State Council Summit on Monday morning, September 1.

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows PM Modi catching both the Chinese and Russian Presidents as they entered the venue in Tianjin.

In another video, PM Modi briefly interacts with both leaders. Prime Minister Modi is also seen holding the hand of President Putin and laughing.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Prime Minister Modi spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the "large and ongoing" trade deficit between India and China. MEA further stated there was a discussion with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was in Delhi.

Representatives of the member countries gave a pose for a group photo on the first day of the China SCO Summit 2025. PM Modi and Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif were standing on the front line, but eight places away from each other.

Xi formally received PM Modi at the SCO Summit for the official reception. This marks their second meeting during the ongoing summit. During the bilateral meeting held in Tianjin earlier in the day, PM Modi invited President Xi to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to address the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit today in Tianjin, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister will also meet the Russian President following his address at the SCO plenary session.

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit. During this visit, he will participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, which will take place from August 31 to September 1.