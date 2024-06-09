PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Bill Gates Congratulates India Prime Minister On Historic Third Term

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing a historic third term victory as India's Prime Minister with a heartfelt tweet." Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world." tweeted Bill Gates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term along with 71 ministers in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister and the other ministers. Modi, 73, is the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to have a third consecutive term.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 includes 43 ministers who have served 3 terms or higher in Parliament, with 39 having been ministers in the Government of India before. The NDA won 286 seats in this election, and the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark. This is well below the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own. Meanwhile, leaders of seven countries from South Asia and the Indian Ocean region will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

