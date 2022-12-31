PM Rishi Sunak warns UK's problems won’t go away in 2023

Rishi Sunak struck a cautious note with his first New Year message as British Prime Minister, as he warned that the UK's problems won't go away in 2023, at the end of an tough 12 months.

The 42-year-old Indian-origin leader, who took charge as the UK's Prime Minister towards the end of October following turmoil within the ruling Conservative Party, recalled his inaugural address on the steps of 10 Downing Street to reiterate his promise to work relentlessly on the things that matter.

According to a report of PTI, I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year, said Sunak. But 2023 will give us the opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stagedefending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat, he said.

In his New Year message, Sunak went on to promise that the "very best of Britain" will be on display in the coming months as he pledged continuing support for Ukraine and pitched King Charles III's coronation on May 6 as a unifying force for the country.

Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you. Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS [National Health Service] with record resources to tackle the backlogs more funding, more doctors, and more nurses. We're also tackling illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system, he said.