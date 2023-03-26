PM Sharif criticises Pak president for one-sided anti-govt views

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reminded President Arif Alvi that his letter on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was "blatantly partisan in nature" and supported the "one-sided and anti-government" views of the Imran Khan-led PTI, Geo News reported.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sharif on Friday, the president pleaded with him to see that the Supreme Court's directives for the general elections in both provinces were carried out.

The action was taken in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delaying the impending polls in Punjab, which were originally scheduled to take place on April 30. The ECP cited security concerns as the primary reason for the change in schedule.

In his letter, the president emphasised that in order to avoid further issues, such as contempt of court, all relevant executive authorities of the federal and provincial governments should be directed to refrain from violating human rights and to work with the ECP to hold general elections in the two provinces as soon as possible and in accordance with the apex court's order, according to Geo News.

In contrast, the prime minister claimed that the president's letter to him was partial and contained anti-government sentiments.

The premier said that the president's constitutional responsibilities were not reflected in the premier's letter, which was an open expression of opposition to the government.

PM Shehbaz criticised the president, claiming that he dissolved the National Assembly in accordance with unlawful directives from former prime minister Imran Khan, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional on April 7.

He stated that, in accordance with Article 91, clause 5, President Alvi had a responsibility to administer the oath to him as prime minister.

The premier said, "Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government, I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone and language has compelled me to respond to it."

PM Shehbaz also said, "Regrettably and ostensible due to your party allegiance, you have failed to note the sheer violation of laws, contumacious disregard of court orders, attacking the law enforcement agencies, damaging public property, attempts to create chaos, civil and poetical unrest and in short, to bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war, by the PTI," Geo News reported.

