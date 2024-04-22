PML-N eyes early lead in by-polls across Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 : The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged with a significant advantage following the conclusion of polling in 21 constituencies nationwide as initial and unofficial results have suggested a commanding position for the party, Dawn reported.

In Punjab, elections were held for 12 provincial and two national assembly seats, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw contests for four seats, and two seats were contested in Balochistan. Additionally, one National Assembly seat in Sindh was up for grabs.

Preliminary tallies indicated the PML-N leading in all constituencies in Punjab, with the exception of Rahim Yar Khan. Meanwhile, in Sindh, the PPP candidate appeared to be the likely winner. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI-backed candidates were ahead on two seats in DI Khan and Kohat, with PTI-backed Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur securing victory in NA-44, Dawn reported citing unofficial reports.

Despite security measures such as the deployment of the army, police, and civil armed forces, the by-polls were marred by several incidents of violence. Tragically, a PML-N supporter lost their life in a clash outside a Narowal polling station.

In Sheikhupura, four individuals sustained injuries, and clashes erupted between PML-N and PPP supporters in Rahim Yar Khan.

The by-elections included NA-119 (Lahore) and NA-132 (Kasur) for the National Assembly, and several provincial assembly seats including PP-22 (Chakwal), PP-32 (Gujrat), PP-36 (Wazirabad), PP-54 (Narowal), PP-93 (Bhakkar), PP-139 (Sheikhupura), PP-147, PP-149, PP-158, and PP-164 (Lahore), PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan), and PP-290 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

Turnout in Punjab was low as key leaders refrained from active involvement in the campaigning process. However, allegations of rigging surfaced, with PTI claiming to be on the receiving end, as reported by Dawn.

A purported 'confession' by a presiding officer in Lahore circulated, alleging premature signing of documents before the end of polling. Similarly, a video clip indicating irregularities at a Wazirabad polling station circulated widely.

In Gujrat, Sumera Elahi, wife of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, alleged ballot tampering in favor of PML-Q's Musa Elahi, prompting intervention from PTI leadership.

The Lahore police arrested former PTI MPA Shabbir Gujjar, sparking controversy over the circumstances of his arrest.

In Balochistan, elections were held for PB-22 (Lasbela) and PB-20 (Wadh), with re-polling in PB-50 (Qila Abdullah) amidst reports of violence.

Unofficial results indicated PML-N's Nawabzada Zareen Magsi as the victor in Lasbela, and Mir Jahanzeb Mengal in Wadh.

Incidents of armed men entering polling stations during re-polling in Qila Abdullah prompted scrutiny from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In KP, by-elections took place in NA-8 (Bajaur), NA-44 (D.I. Khan), PK-22 (Bajaur), and PK-91 (Kohat), with minor altercations reported at some polling stations, according to Dawn.

Voter turnout was lower than anticipated, with particularly low participation from women voters.

In NA-8, the competition appeared to be between PTI-backed Gul Zafar Khan and independent candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan. Mubarak Zeb Khan also reportedly secured victory in PK-22.

The NA-44 seat became vacant when Faisal Amin's brother and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur vacated it. Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur emerged as the winner, according to unofficial tallies.

In Sindh, PPP's Khursheed Ahmed Junejo led with 15,932 votes from 65 polling stations, according to unofficial results from NA-196 in Shahdadkot, Dawn reported.

