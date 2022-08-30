PM's Economic Advisory Council releases 'Competitiveness Roadmap For India@100'

New Delhi, Aug 30 Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council's (PMEAC) chairman Bibek Debroy on Tuesday released the 'Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100', a blueprint for the next 25 years for India leading to 2047, the 100th year of the country's Independence.

The roadmap identifies measures to tap the vast potential of the nation, an official statement said.

It lays down a roadmap of how India can boost its income and make the economy more resilient and sustainable in the next 25 years.

The document also underlines the tasks which need to be undertaken now so that they can deliver results by 2047.

The competitiveness strategy, according to the statement, should be the cornerstone of India's economic and social policies in order to promote growth and sustain it over the long term.

"Lack of equity in access is what the government has been combating for the last eight years," Debroy said in his address, adding that it has provided financial inclusion as well as social and economic infrastructure to ensure equity.

The roadmap has been prepared in collaboration with the Institute for Competitiveness, which is part of the global network of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School.

It was released by Debroy in the presence of G-20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant and PMEAC member Sanjeev Sanyal.

