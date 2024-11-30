Diamer [PoGB], November 30, : The Diamer district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is grappling with corruption, as powerful mafias funnel crores of rupees into their pockets under the guise of educational reforms, Markhor Times reported.

The education system, which should foster learning and development, has instead become a breeding ground for fraud. Every year, large sums of public funds are allocated in the name of "educational emergencies" or so-called reforms. However, the reality is far from what is promised.

The ground-level situation is grim. Students in Diamer, particularly at Girls Degree College Chilas, face severe hardships as there is a lack of basic amenities like clean drinking water and proper sanitation, Markhor Times reported. The college continues to operate under these dire conditions, yet funds meant for its improvement are siphoned off by corrupt officials.

Sharing their experience, one student said, "The condition of our washroom is appalling. There is no cleaner to maintain it, and we can't stand in there for even a minute due to the unbearable stench."

Another student highlighted the lack of water and sanitation facilities. The student said, "There is no water connection in the entire girls' degree college, and no one is addressing the issue. Garbage is scattered everywhere. I don't know how the girls manage to cope with this. People claim that Diamer's people don't want to study, but how can we when the conditions are this bad? I appeal to the authorities to look into this matter."

Despite the hardships faced by students and staff, those responsible for these failures continue to profit, while the promises of educational upliftment remain an empty facade.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) underscore broader concerns regarding infrastructure and basic services, reflecting the region's longstanding challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan.

The persistent problems faced by the residents, including frequent power outages, inadequate educational facilities, and high unemployment rates, contribute to a growing sense of frustration and discontent among the local population.

