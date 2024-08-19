PoGB: Flash floods devastate Ishokman Valley, disrupt livelihoods

Ishokmen [PoGB], August 19 : Ishokman Valley, located in northern Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), has been severely affected by flash floods, causing widespread damage across multiple regions.

According to Pamir Times, a local media outlet in PoGB, the melting of the Badswat Glacier in Ishokman has caused significant damage, including the destruction of a temporary bridge and nearly 1,000 feet of road in Badswat.

The flood has severed land connections between Badswat and Mutramdan, isolating the upper areas of Ganjabad, Borth, Bazar Katu, Yazben, and Mutramdan.

As a result, 400 households in these regions are facing difficulties accessing necessities, such as transportation and schooling for children, the report stated. The current situation is attributed to drastic climate changes and neglect by the local administration.

The report further stated that the villages of Ishkoman, including Center Kot and Faizabad Bala, have also been heavily affected by the flash floods. Land connections have been cut off from three different locations. The bridge in Kot Pain is under threat of being completely eroded by the river, while five residential houses have already been damaged.

Four shops and cattle sheds have also been partially affected. Major irrigation channels in Ishkoman Proper have been damaged, raising concerns over the potential drying up of fertile lands due to disrupted water supply.

Previously, the Hunza Valley experienced similar issues due to the rapid melting of glaciers and overflow in the Hunza River. Flash floods destroyed several households and livelihoods in that area, and the lack of local administrative response left residents in severe distress.

According to the Pamir Times report, a similar flood-like situation was observed on the outskirts of the Skardu and Shigar districts earlier too. However, the local administration failed to arrange any rescue or assistance for the general public, and consequently, the floods destroyed the private property and homes of poor individuals.

Floods in the PoGB region pose a severe threat, as most of the local population relies on agriculture for their livelihood. Floods have also destroyed several houses and damaged already poor road infrastructure in the area.

