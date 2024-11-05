PoGB Lawyer condemns land reform bill, calling it "against natural justice"

Gilgit [PoGB], November 5 : Renowned lawyer Ashfaq Ahmed Advocate has condemned the proposed Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reform Act 2024 and its implications on the Diamer, Hunza-Nagar, and Ghizer districts.

According to Pamir Times, he stated," Worldwide, laws are created in favour of the people, but Gilgit-Baltistan is the only region where laws are made against the interests of the people. The proposed Act is against public interests, and thus it needs to be amended."

The lawyer further highlighted that the undivided land that includes mountains, lakes, rivers, and lanes is not under government control but under the control of the ancestral residents.

He said that according to the act, the government has created an arbitration committee which will make decisions in case of conflict between the government and residents regarding land disputes. "This is against natural justice and the basic human rights of people," claimed the lawyer.

He further explained the issue and said that they would conduct a meeting in the High Court with heads of all ten districts to make necessary changes in the land reform act which in turn will be favourable for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also highlighted the protest against the court's judgement on declaring Sarfaranga Cold Desert as state land and said," If the bill is passed then it will only benefit the rich people and the government who will have full control of the lands."

Later, he urged the government to first read the bill and reach a consensus that favours the people of Gilgit-Baltistan otherwise the bill would cause an atmosphere of "anarchy, unrest and chaos". He said that till now they have not protested with full force but if they pass the bill against the people then they will openly protest against the government.

The Land Reform Act 2024 will take the occupancy rights of the people which rightfully belongs to them.

