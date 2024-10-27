PoGB residents suffer amid Pakistan's exploitation and neglect

Gilgit [PoGB], October 27, : Mumtaz Hussain Nagri, chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, has spoken out about the ongoing challenges faced by the residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). He highlighted a severe electricity crisis in the region, noting that residents receive only two hours of power supply within a 24-hour period.

Nagri also raised concerns regarding the absence of subsidies in the area, comparing the situation to India. "India provides subsidies on 52 essential items, but Pakistan offers no support to the people here. When we raise our voices, we are labelled as anti-nationalists," he remarked.

Criticising the misuse of Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the sedition law, Nagri pointed out that political activists have faced imprisonment without trial for periods ranging from 8 to 10 years under this oppressive legislation. He called for its revocation.

Expressing gratitude to Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Nagri commended Kashmiri for bringing attention to Pakistan's repressive measures at the United Nations. Kashmiri has previously supported tribal communities that have experienced violence at the hands of Pakistan's armed forces.

Nagri also addressed the local resistance against the Land Reform Act, which aims to create four new districts in the PoGB, criticising the Pakistani government for disregarding the residents' wishes.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) underscore broader concerns regarding infrastructure and basic services, reflecting the region's longstanding challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan.

Additionally, he spoke out against the controversial Green Tourism Act, which involves the leasing of 37 rest houses and forest sites to the newly formed company Green Tourism Pvt Ltd. Nagri claimed that local residents opposed this act, believing it undermined their autonomy.

He accused the Pakistani regime of exploiting the people of PoGB, opening businesses that primarily benefit outsiders while neglecting the needs of the local community. Residents had initially hoped that tourism would empower them, but instead, it has turned into a profit-making venture for external stakeholders.

The persistent problems faced by the residents, including frequent power outages, inadequate educational facilities, and high unemployment rates, contribute to a growing sense of frustration and discontent among the local population.

