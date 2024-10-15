PoJK residents urge Pak govt to restore health card program

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 15 : Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) making an urgent appeal to their government to restore the health card program, similar to initiatives in other provinces, The Express Tribune Reported.

Although health cards have been issued in PoJK, many remain inactive, leaving residents unable to access medical treatment both within the region and in other provinces where they may have relocated.

This situation has raised widespread concern in the community, prompting appeals to both the federal government and the PoJK administration for the reinstatement of the program.

According to the report by The Express Tribune, over five per cent of the population suffers from heart ailments, making access to affordable medical care increasingly critical.

Residents are specifically appealing to the Prime Minister of PoJK, Anwarul Haq, to take swift action in restoring the health card initiative.

Currently, healthcare facilities in PoJK are facing a severe crisis due to a lack of resources and inadequate infrastructure. Many residents feel discriminated against, as their access to healthcare services is markedly inferior to that in other regions of Pakistan.

This perception of neglect has fueled frustration and desperation among the populace.

For instance, a study published in the Journal of Health Policy and Planning highlighted that hospitals in PoJK often operate under conditions of extreme overcrowding and limited funding. Many medical professionals have reported that they cannot deliver adequate care due to the lack of basic facilities, such as operating rooms and intensive care units.

This situation is further exacerbated by the region's difficult geographical terrain, which complicates access to healthcare for many residents.

Additionally, the health department of PoJK has acknowledged the urgent need for improvement in healthcare services.

According to a report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the doctor-to-patient ratio in PoJK is significantly lower than the national average, indicating a severe shortage of healthcare professionals. This shortage leads to long waiting times and inadequate attention to patients, contributing to a sense of neglect among the population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor