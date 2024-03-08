PoK: Tourists stranded after heavy snowfall in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit [PoK], March 8 : The closure of major roads in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) following recent snowfall and landslides has significantly reduced the movement of daily travellers, tourists, and supply goods.

The road closures have caused chaos among individuals unable to travel in and out of GB. As of now, thousands, who intended to travel in and out of GB are facing difficulty.

The number of buses and other public transport cannot keep up with the huge number of travellers waiting, furthermore, the contractors, public transport network, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have increased travel fares, drastically putting financial pressure on travellers.

Mauhaumad Zaid, a traveller who wanted to reach Skardu, stated, "Around a week has passed, but we are still stuck here because of the road closure. I am facing a lot of difficulty, as I cannot afford to travel by air."

Another traveller said, "None of these private taxi and bus owners is providing us services, and we are not able to get any tickets. Additionally, all the public waiting rooms are now full; we have no place to sit and wait before travelling."

A traveller who intended to travel back to his home in GB said, "This closure has caused us so many problems. People like us who travel daily, tourists, and even seasonal migrants who generally travel to spend the winter in warmer areas are stuck here.

He further added, "Even the PIA has raised its prices to PKR 30000, which a common man cannot pay. The public association also talked with the authorities of GB, but no assurance has been given to us about the clearance of these roads."

