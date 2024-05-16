Poland: Indian envoy details India's achievements, diversity in interaction session with students

Warsaw [Poland], May 16 : Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick had an interaction session with the students of the Warsaw School of Economics at the Embassy and elaborated upon the India-Poland bilateral relations.

"Nagma Mallick detailed India-Poland bilateral relations during her interaction with the students of the Warsaw School of Economics at the Embassy on 14 May 2024. In the Q&A session, she touched on geopolitics, our achievements in space tech and our unique cultural diversity," the Indian Embassy in Poland stated in a post on X.

"Marek Wojcik, the Voivode of Slask, received Nagma M Mallick in Katowice on 8 May, 2024. They discussed deepening the economic and other ties between India and Slask. She felicitated the Voivode on the successful holding of the 16th European Economic Congress," the Indian Embassy stated earlier.

The 16th European Economic Congress (EEC) took place on May 7-9 at the International Congress Centre in Katowice, with an aim to provide a broad and diversified forum for debate about the future of the Polish and European economy.

India and Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high-level political contacts, vibrant economic engagement and traditional cultural links.

The two nations established diplomatic relations in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957.

During 'Operation Ganga', Poland helped in the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine after the conflict broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.

