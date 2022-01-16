Political change visible in Pakistan against fragile Imran Khan govt

Political change is visible in Pakistan with the sudden outburst by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak against federal Minister Hammad Azhar and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Parliamentary party meeting.

Pervez Khattak could pose a potential threat to the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the near future as he enjoys the support of 80 lawmakers in the lower house for a change within the house, according to the Nation.

Further, Pervez Khattak denied any differences; a day after his mysterious absence from the national security policy launch has given strength to reports of serious cracks within the ruling party.

If both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party are unable to forge any unity for moving no trust motion then Pervez Khattak would move forward and take away his loyal MPs with him by making a forward bloc which would pose the biggest challenge to the survival of Imran Khan Khan in the parliament, according to the Nation.

Imran Khan is gradually losing the support of his allies in the parliament as well. In the parliamentary party meeting, allies also complained about the mini-budget and wanted the Prime Minister to review it.

Winds of changes are not restricted to Islamabad alone and it's reaching Karachi and Peshawar within no time. More voices such as Noor Alam Khan would appear in both houses of the Parliament, which are clear indicators that Member of Parliaments wants the change of the leader of the house of their party, according to the Nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

