Pooja Entertainment’s next 'Mission Raniganj – The Great Bharat Rescue' teaser unleashes global storm

Mumbai, Sep 9 Pooja Entertainment, which is known for creating cutting edge and content driven cinema, has released the teaser of its upcoming film 'Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue' which has gone viral on a global scale and fans are going gaga over the recreation of the era of 1989.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has effortlessly created a global sensation, with a massive 40M views within 24-hours. The hashtag #MissionRaniganj has constantly been trending on Youtube and Twitter in the top 5 trends as the fans have not stopped talking about the teaser.

The film marks the third collaboration between Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar. The coalmine rescue drama is inspired by a real life hero, the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a vital role in rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

This remarkable mission is documented as one of the world's most successful rescue operations against all odds.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also features Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Varun Badola among many others.

The teaser is packed with thrill, full of suspense, bravery, and the determination to overcome tough obstacles. Pooja Entertainment’s movies often remind us that real-life stories can be just as incredible as fiction and the teaser of the film promises to be one.

Additionally, with the recent release of the blockbuster 'OMG 2', Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved why he is considered a true icon of Indian cinema. He once again stands out for his discerning choice of roles that not only entertain but also enlighten.

Furthermore, the anticipation has surged as Akshay Kumar collaborates with Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously directed 'Rustom', a film that clinched the National Award.

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj,' produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, this cinematic marvel is set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor