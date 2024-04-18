Port city Gwadar submerges as torrential rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

Gwadar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], April 18 : The port city of Gwadar was flooded by a fresh round of rainfall that caused devastation in other parts of Balochistan as well, according to ARY News.

After torrential rains hit the coastal belt of Pakistan and Iran, hundreds of villages were submerged, and bridges and link roads were damaged.

Heavy rainstorms that came in waves battered the border town of Chaman and the surrounding areas all night long, as per ARY News.

Quetta, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Sherani, and Barkhan districts of Balochistan are expected to experience rainfall and thunderstorms on Thursday as well amid flash floods.

A powerful westerly wave is currently affecting the nation, and flash floods in several rivers, streams, and torrents have been caused by the severe rainfall in some areas.

There have been reports of land slides in certain places, and landslides have closed a number of link routes in Gilgit-Baltistan and the surrounding territories, ARY News reported.

Unprecedently high rainfall has disrupted daily life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, causing some low-lying districts to submerge, putting a pause to life in te provinces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor