Power crisis in PoJK sparks growing frustration among residents

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 4 : Residents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are grappling with worsening power shortages, triggering severe hardships and mounting frustrations.

The region's electricity production remains insufficient to meet the growing demand, while inefficiency and negligence from local authorities have only worsened the situation. The escalating crisis has fuelled social unrest, with increasing demands for better governance and improved living conditions.

Highlighting the dire state of affairs, a local resident, Kiyani, stated, "The power supply in the region is in a critical state. We need a significant increase in electricity generation. The region requires at least 3100 kilowatts to meet local demand, but the current generation hovers between 1200 to 1400 kilowatts.

The power station, which was established in 1995, has been neglected for almost three decades, and despite the pressing need, there has been no major maintenance or upgrades. With winter setting in, power production has slowed, and this has led to continuous power cuts throughout the region."

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, inaugurated in 2018, had initially raised hopes of alleviating the power crisis by increasing electricity production. However, the project has been plagued by persistent technical failures and corruption, leaving it stalled for years.

Kiyani elaborated, "The Neelum-Jhelum project has been at a standstill for over three years. The tunnel has been completely disrupted due to widespread corruption in the project. The government must conduct a thorough investigation. They should inquire about who approved the NOCs and the companies that were allocated funds for this project. This is a huge loss for the people. The government must hold the culprits accountable."

Compounding these energy woes are challenges in healthcare, high unemployment rates, and inadequate infrastructure. These longstanding issues are fostering a sense of deprivation and neglect among PoJK residents. As frustrations rise, there are louder calls for improved governance, transparency, and more autonomy.

The failure to address basic needs and ensure accountability has left many residents feeling abandoned by the authorities. Locals demand not only a fairer distribution of resources but also efficient administration to enhance their quality of life.

