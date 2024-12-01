Power cuts and poor infrastructure stifle tourism growth in PoGB, locals demand urgent reform

Gilgit [PoGB], December 1 : Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have voiced serious concerns over the steep decline in tourism, blaming prolonged power cuts, inadequate infrastructure, and government neglect.

Despite its breathtaking landscapes, including majestic mountains and picturesque weather, the region's tourism sector is facing significant challenges. Both domestic and international visitors have stayed away due to the persistent issues, leading to a noticeable drop in the number of tourists.

Gilgit Baltistan, which has the potential to become a global tourism hotspot, has long been admired for its stunning natural beauty. However, locals are increasingly frustrated by the government's failure to resolve pressing issues like chronic power shortages, lack of safe drinking water, and poorly developed road infrastructure. These ongoing problems have led to a decline in tourism, leaving local businesses that depend on visitors to suffer.

Jahangir Naaji, a resident of PoGB, spoke candidly about the impact of power cuts, particularly during the cold winter months. "The scenic beauty is undeniable, particularly in winter, but there's no electricity. The severe cold prevents people from staying in hotels because they can't even charge their mobile phones," Naaji said. "This is a major reason why very few tourists come here."

Naaji also highlighted the potential for tourism growth through trekking and outdoor activities. "The government should focus on developing trekking routes. Many beautiful spots near the mountains can attract tourists. If they can't build roads, at least they should create tracks for trekking or walking. This could also provide much-needed livelihood opportunities for the local population."

Locals also point out that for over seven decades, Pakistan has exploited the natural resources of Gilgit Baltistan without providing the region with even basic rights. Many believe that the lack of development is a deliberate strategy to keep the region underdeveloped and dependent.

As the region grapples with these persistent issues, there remains hope that the government will take urgent action to improve infrastructure, address power shortages, and prioritise the development of tourism in an area that could otherwise thrive as a major international tourist destination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor