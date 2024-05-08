Power Outage in Mexico: Widespread Blackout Reported in Multiple Cities (Watch Video)

Power outages were reported in many Mexican cities after the national energy company (Centro Nacional de Control de Energia, Cenace) declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, May 8.

According to the Crisis24 report, outages have reportedly affected parts of Mexico City, San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo, Zacatecas, Veracruz, Puebla, State of Mexico, Chiapas, Queretaro, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Agauascalientes, and Colima states.

Mexico Power Outage

Apagón total en México. Emergencia energética nacional, como en Cuba y Venezuela. Se están reportando apagones en San Luis Potosí, Edomex, Puebla, Guanajuato, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Querétaro. Bienvenidos al socialismo, esto apenas comienza. pic.twitter.com/xk9KwbehXz — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) May 8, 2024

It is not clear when power will be full restored. Reports indicate the outage has affected some gas stations in the Mexico city.