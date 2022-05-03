Power outages in Afghanistan on Eid-ul-Fitr

Hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan are facing power outages as the country was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of fasting of Ramzan.

People in 11 provinces of Afghanistan are facing power outages after two power transmission towers in the west of the Afghan capital, Kabul, were blown up, according to Khabrain, a Pakistani daily newspaper.

Police have claimed that it has arrested two suspects involved in the blasts.

Earlier this year, various factories were closed down in Afghanistan's Kandahar province due to the lack of electricity.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, many electricity supply projects have been halted.

Afghanistan for its electricity needs mostly relies on the Central Asian countries.

Earlier in January, Uzbekistan reduced the import of electricity to Afghanistan, causing a disruption of electricity supply in a number of Afghan provinces. Uzbekistan suspended electricity exports to Afghanistan amid a large-scale power disruption in the region.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had signed an agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

