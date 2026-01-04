"Powerful countries do not have the right to violate this principle": Sri Lanka's ruling JVP on US action against Venezuela

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 4 : Sri Lanka's ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Sunday strongly condemned what it described as military aggression by the United States against Venezuela, denouncing the alleged abduction of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

According to the Daily Mirror, the JVP said in an official statement that Venezuela, as an independent and sovereign nation, has the right to determine its political future without external interference.

The party emphasised that the choice of leadership must rest solely with the Venezuelan people, as it would in any free country.

"Powerful countries do not have the right to violate this principle," the statement said.

The JVP further stressed that democratic governance and international relations must be guided by universally accepted norms.

"Modern society and governance should be civilised. Democracy, human rights and sovereignty of states are universally accepted principles. Military aggressions and invasions against sovereign states in violation of these principles cannot be justified," the statement added.

Reiterating its opposition to the reported US action, the party said, "In that line, we believe that nobody will approve of the forceful military aggression against Venezuela by the United States of America."

The JVP reaffirmed its support for Venezuela's sovereignty.

"Accordingly, we condemn the military invasion of Venezuela by the United States of America and stand for Venezuela's sovereignty and independence," the statement said, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

These remarks come amid rapidly unfolding developments involving deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night during his perp walk.

US authorities later released video footage showing him in handcuffs as he was led into custody.

Following his removal, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president, CNN reported.

The order, announced late Saturday night local time, concluded that deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro was in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

According to the ruling read by Justice Tania D'Amelio during a session broadcast on state television channel VTV, Rodriguez will "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation," CNN reported.

Venezuela's constitution states that when there is a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the vice president must replace them.

Providing background, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton told CNN that a plan to remove deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro had been presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term but failed to move forward because officials were unable to keep the president "focused" on the issue.

Bolton said Trump was "very interested in the Venezuelan oil" at the time, but despite efforts by his team, they "couldn't keep him focused on it."

He also said the Venezuelan opposition then believed that sustained economic pressure would be sufficient to split deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro's regime.

According to CNN, the United States later launched what Trump described as a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and captured deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro to face charges, carrying out the regime change effort without congressional approval.

