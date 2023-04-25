Powerful earthquake jolts western Indonesia, tsunami alert issued
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2023 06:09 AM 2023-04-25T06:09:03+5:30 2023-04-25T06:25:09+5:30
Jakarta, April 25 A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra early Tuesday and was potential ...
Jakarta, April 25 A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra early Tuesday and was potential of triggering a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The earthquake happened at 03:00 a.m. Tuesday Jakarta Time (2000 GMT Monday), with the epicenter at 177 km northwest in Mentawai Islands district and a depth of 84 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app