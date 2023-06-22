PPP mulls leaving ruling Pak ruling coalition

Islamabad, June 22 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the second largest party in the ruling coalition government of the country, is "not happy" with the current policies and is apparently preparing to part ways ahead of the general elections that are slated for October, sources said.

According to the sources, the PPP wants to cash in on the anti-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sentiments in Punjab, the most populous province whose electoral conquest determines who will rule the country, reports The Express Tribune.

They said the PPP may announce leaving the coalition after the passage of the federal budget for 2023-24.

In this regard, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has started consulting with the party leaders, The Express Tribune reported.

Murad Ali Shah, the PPP appointed Chief Minister of Sindh province, said during a provincial Assembly session on Wednesday that the federal government has increased allocations for the people affected by last year's flood but PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government are still not satisfied.

"The Centre must provide more funds for the flood affected areas of Sindh," he said.

