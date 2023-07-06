Pregnant woman injured in Tel Aviv terror attack loses baby, other victims improving

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): A pregnant woman injured in Tuesday's terror attack in Tel Aviv has lost her baby, the Israeli embassy in Washington tweeted on Tuesday night.

Seven people were injured Palestinian rammed his car into pedestrians in a commercial area of North Tel Aviv. The driver was shot and killed when he got out of his car and tried to stab people on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital said on Wednesday morning that two seriously injured women were sedated and placed on ventilators. Two other victims are listed in minor condition in the medical center's orthopedics and neurosurgery departments.

The Beilinson Hospital reported that the condition of the three victims being treated there are improving. Two are listed in moderate condition and a third was able to return home on Tuesday night.

It wasn't disclosed which hospital the pregnant woman was taken to or how advanced her pregnancy was.

The terrorist was identified as 23-year-old Abed al-Wahab Khalila, from the Palestinian village of Samua, near Hebron.

The attack came as Israeli security forces were engaged in a wide scale counter-terror operation in Jenin.

Hamas praised the Tel Aviv attack as a "first response to the operation in Jenin." (ANI/TPS)

