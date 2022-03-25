Pregnant woman wins discrimination case after boss taunts her, gets paid Rs 38 lakh compensation

In some places, women are often discriminated against in the workplace. Many women also suffer mental stress while working. In one such case, a boss was fined millions of rupees for harassing a pregnant woman while she was working. In Britain, a woman's boss scolded her during her pregnancy. The aggrieved woman rushed to the court. It has now come to light that the boss had to pay Rs 38 lakh as compensation for making fun of her. The incident took place at Gelato Cafe in Cheshire. A woman named Abby used to work there. During the sixth month of her pregnancy, when she began to have difficulty bending down to pick up ice cream and pick up boxes, male staff began taunting her at work. When she complained to her boss about this, the woman was shocked to hear his answer.

According to the Mirror, a woman working in a bakery and ice cream shop refused to bend down and pick up the cake. The co-worker then referred to his wife's pregnancy, saying that he would not allow her to work in this position. When Abby complained to her boss Faisal Mohammad about this, instead of resolving the issue, he taunted her. The woman's boss said, 'If you can't do that, she should look for another job. Because that's what she gets paid for. ' Outraged by the workplace discrimination and the boss's response, Abby took the matter to court. The court ruled that the job could endanger the woman's baby. On the strength of her performance, the woman was promoted in 4 months; But being pregnant, she began to be discriminated against. In addition, her salary was reduced and she was demoted. After the case reached the court, the court asked the company to pay Abby more than Rs 38 lakh in damages.