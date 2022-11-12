President Biden is eager to meet PM Modi at G20 this year: Jake Sullivan

US President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit this year, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday, ahead of India's G20 Presidency which is set to begin on December 1.

While addressing a press conference, Sullivan was asked whether Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the White House, replying to which he said, "India is the President of G20 next year, so President Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in G20."

He pointed out that PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office.

"The two have had the opportunity to talk in person, and to talk on the phone or talk on video multiple times. When you add all that up there is a very practical and productive relationship between the two, who see a common interest on a number of critical issues, and have really worked to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.

He further said that President Biden will look forward to seeing PM Modi.

"President Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 this year as well we look ahead to the next year," he said.

Earlier on Friday, President Biden met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

Meanwhile, President Biden addressed the United Nations climate talks, stressing American leadership at a time when the country is facing broad criticism for being the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history, the New York Times reported.

Action is a "responsibility of global leadership," Biden said. "Countries that are in a position to help should be supporting developing countries so they can make decisive climate decisions, facilitating their energy transitions, building a path to prosperity compatible with our climate imperative."

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the G20 Presidency, India will host about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

( With inputs from ANI )

