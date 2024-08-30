President of UAE, European Council President discuss strengthening relations, regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today discussed various aspects of the relationship between the UAE and the European Union, including its member states, with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The discussions focused on ways to develop and expand these relations to serve the common interests of all sides and foster growth and prosperity.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, welcomed Michel and emphasised the deep ties between the UAE and the European Union, as well as the ongoing commitment to strengthening these relations to support their shared goals and promote peace and development at both the regional and global levels.

The meeting also touched upon the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council-European Union summit scheduled for October in Brussels and Michel emphasised the significance of this summit in advancing relations, especially in economic and developmental areas, and setting the stage for further progress in the years ahead.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the European Council President reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of reaching an urgent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip to allow for adequate humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of its residents. They also stressed the need to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and to push for a permanent and stable peace process based on the two-state solution.

Both sides emphasised the seriousness of escalating tensions in the region and the critical need for international efforts to contain and prevent the expansion of conflicts, which pose a threat to regional security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Gaza and fostering stability and peace in the region. He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to cooperating with the European Union and other concerned parties to enhance the humanitarian response to the worsening situation in Gaza and support regional stability.

Charles Michel expressed his happiness to be meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the UAE's position in support of Gulf-European cooperation and its influential humanitarian role in Gaza. He also commended the UAE's contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East and emphasised the European Union's commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with the UAE on various shared concerns.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and a number of Sheikhs and officials.

Present at the meeting also were a number of EU officials. (ANI/WAM)

