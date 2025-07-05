"Prime Minister Modi's commitment towards BRICS has no words to say," says Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia ahead of PM's state visit to Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], July 5 : In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a state visit to Brazilthe first by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. Speaking to ANI, India's Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, emphasized the importance of the visit and its broader implications on bilateral and multilateral platforms, especially the upcoming BRICS Summit.

"Prime Minister Modi's commitment towards BRICS has no words to say. Prime Minister's first ever foreign visit out of Indian subcontinent was to Brazil to participate in the BRICS summit in the 2014 Fortaleza," Bhatia told ANI.

Building on this legacy, Bhatia added, "This is the state visit which has most important because it is after 57 year a State visit of Prime minister of India taking place to Brazil."

He said the BRICS agenda of global governance and financial institutional reform remains central, but Brazil has introduced several other subjects for discussion, which will be "reflected dually in the Joint Declaration on 6th of July." These include global health cooperation, digital cooperation, artificial intelligence, climate change and climate finance, along with trade, investment, and finance. "It's always a topic which is discussed in all such forum. So there'll be very amplified discussions," he noted.

Focusing on India's participation, Bhatia said Prime Minister Modi will participate in all sessions and engage with global leaders. "He will also reflect India's ideas on all the agenda items. He will also have a bilateral meeting," he said.

He then turned to India-Brazil bilateral ties, tracing them back to the opening of India's first embassy in Latin America in 1948. "India Brazil are very close countries, India open first embassy in Latin America in 1948 since we had very close relationship. In 2006, we elevated the relationship to strategic partnership. And since then, we have, move strength to strength, the basket of subjects that is on the table between India and Brazil is very amplified now. We are talking from Trade and investments to defense cooperation to agriculture cooperation. And there are a large number of subjects which are being discussed. And Brazil is very close. This is, in fact, Prime Minister's fourth visit to Brazil. He has been here thrice before, but this is the first time, of course, he's making the state visit."

He also shared details of key agreements to be signed during the visit. "In the bilateral state visit, there will be four MOU agreement sign, counter-terrorism, agriculture research, renewable energy. In this way, many subjects will be discussed and also some MOU will sign."

Highlighting India's previous BRICS leadership on counter-terrorism, Bhatia said, "India during its presidency of BRICS in 2021 had only got a declaration issued on behalf of BRICS to on counter-terrorism. And besides that, we are expecting that an MOU on counter-terrorism will be signed between India and Brazil bilaterally during the State visit of prime minister."

On BRICS collaboration, Bhatia reiterated the significance of continuity in engagement. "The discussion will take place, the agenda is very clear, and you will get to know on 6th afternoon when then joint declaration comes out, which will be very constructive, one, and you should BRICS countries apart, collaborating with each other for almost two decades now, and this will be another step towards the right direction."

Bhatia stressed that India and Brazil share similar perspectives on global issues. "We are contributing in the way of collaborating with Brazil. Brazil and India are like minded countries. We are part of global south and we are both in favor of global governance and financial institutional reform."

On participation from other nations, Bhatia noted, "As far as my information goes, the Prime Minister of China is participating in the summit and, of course, all other countries are also participating. So, collectively, we will have discussion."

He also highlighted the economic dimension of India-Brazil ties. "We have $12 billion of trade between the two countries. There are bilateral investments. We have invested in Brazil from pharmaceutical to oil and gas to mining. Indian companies, more than 50 Indian companies are only present in Brazil. Similarly, Brazil has also invested in India. There are many companies which are also exploring further investment opportunities in India. So, this is an ongoing process. The government's job is to provide a platform to the private companies, the private sector, so that they can look for more investment opportunities."

