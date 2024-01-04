Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton among bigwigs named in Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal

In a shocking disclosure, former US President Bill Clinton is amongst the nearly 200 people named in the confidential court papers, connected to the Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking probe, which are likely to be made public this week, according to a report by ABC News.According to ABC News, Clinton was identified as "Doe 36" in the confidential documents and is mentioned in more than 50 of the redacted filings.

The unsealing of the court document comes nine years after Virginia Giuffre, a victim, filed a case against Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing her of being involved in the alleged sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender.Giuffre, who was then a 40-year-old mother living in Australia, accused Maxwell of defaming her by publicly denying Giuffre's claims of sexual trafficking and abuse that she suffered as a minor during 1999-2002. The case gained significant public attention in later years, particularly in 2019 when Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. For the unversed, Epstein died by suicide in Manhattan, where he was being held pending trial on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy. The connection between Clinton and Epstein became public knowledge in 2002 when journalists uncovered information about Clinton's travels on Epstein's jets for a philanthropic tour across several African countries.

Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James island was infamously referred to as ‘Paedophile Island’ by the locals and was in the centrestage of his years long trial and main hub of sex trafficking.

Epstein called the island “Little St Jeff” whereas for the local residents who witnessed the vulgar acts being committed there as "Paedophile Island. Later in the criminal complaint referred to it as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault”.After being embroiled in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial for 20 years the island was sold and is now set to become a luxury home.