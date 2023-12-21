Prince Narula comes out in support of Munawar, says ‘show hai, show ke tarah khilvao’

Mumbai, Dec 21 ‘Bigg Boss 9’ winner Prince Narula has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, who is currently a contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, after his private life came out in public.

The incident started when Ayesha Khan, a wildcard entry, made allegations against Munawar, saying that he was “two-timing and lying.”

Sharing a post on his social media, Prince said: "Phir bolte hain why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. Agar tum content ke liye kisi ke personal life ka mazaak bana doge toh kaun khelenge jo khel rahe the, Vikas, Munawar, or Abhishek, unke dhaage uda diye fir keh rahe ho khelo.”

The post further read: “Pichle kuch seasons se logon ke personal life ka mazaak bana ke dekha hai. Koi aam insaan isse depression mein ja sakta hai, galat kadam utha sakta hai. Show hai, show ke tarah khilvao."

Talking to IANS about Munawar, Ayesha before entering had said: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”

